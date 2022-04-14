News & Fox / Entrepreneurs ENTREPRENEUR: Riquadeu Jacobs — from newspaper reporter to newspaper owner A former reporter on The Witness has become the owner of SA’s oldest daily newspaper

An “accidental journalist” who became news editor of The Witness in Pietermaritzburg has now become the newspaper’s owner.

Riquadeu Jacobs, 49, MD of Capital Newspapers, bought the paper for an undisclosed sum from Media24. The publishing giant acquired a 50% share in the then privately owned Natal Witness Printing & Publishing company in 2000 and bought the remaining shares in 2010. At 176 years, The Witness is the oldest continuously published daily newspaper in SA, having been founded in February 1846...