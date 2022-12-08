Owing to a 2015 decision to head off a vexatious litigant, there’s no opportunity for the group’s shareholders to vote off the current chair — 12 years into the role and counting
The Steinhoff saga has become famous for its class action settlement — and infamous for the speed of prosecutions
Latest statistics are a sign of hope amid the doom and gloom, but it’s still a hard world for consumers
Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa had prepared a resignation speech after damning findings from a parliamentary panel over a theft at his farm. But he was persuaded to make a dramatic U-turn and ...
There are too many excellent coffee shops in South Africa to count. But the FM has rounded up a selection of 10 excellent options, if you’d like to stop and smell the coffee
How much do you think access to your company is worth? More specifically, how much does it cost to break into your company?
In the Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META) region the average price is just $2,100, says cybersecurity firm Kaspersky, which goes up to $4,000 in other parts of the world. ..
Just $2,100 to break into your company
Hackers infiltrate businesses’ devices and post their details on the dark web for an amount as small as this, research shows
