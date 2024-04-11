Open or closed: Joburg City Library in limbo
Joburg’s repository of knowledge stays shut for unclear reasons
11 April 2024 - 05:00
The Johannesburg Heritage Foundation (JHF) is threatening to protest outside the Joburg City Library in an attempt to get answers as to why the 89-year-old building remains closed to the public.
The protest, if it goes ahead, will most likely take place on May 1, and will be directed at the Johannesburg Development Agency (JDA)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.