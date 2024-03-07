Unpacking the GDP figures: it’s bleak
South Africa misses a recession by the skin of its teeth
07 March 2024 - 05:02
Bleak GDP figures show that though the South African economy has narrowly avoided slipping into a recession, it stagnated over the past year, posting subpar growth of just 0.6% for 2023 as a whole.
The economy grew by a below-consensus 0.1% quarter on quarter in the final quarter of last year, according to Stats SA, after having contracted by 0.2% in the third quarter. This means South Africa missed a technical recession (two quarters of negative growth) by the skin of its teeth...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.