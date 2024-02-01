South Africa’s economy is flirting with a recession
Though a recession would hurt sentiment, it could increase pressure on the government to accelerate economic reform
01 February 2024 - 05:00
The fourth quarter got off to a weak start last year and this appears to have carried through to the festive season, with the consumer finally buckling under the weight of high interest rates.
According to a Citibank survey, 44% of consumers spent less this festive season than the previous year, due mainly to crimped incomes, while only 30% spent more...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.