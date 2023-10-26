Bad nursing: a R120bn problem
A new study shows where health care falls short and what needs to be done about it
26 October 2023 - 05:00
A new academic study of medical malpractice in South Africa has revealed startling sums to be paid for this from the public purse and highlights alarming shortcomings in the nursing profession.
Part of the study reveals that, over 11 years, neglect by nurses in delivering babies has led to three provinces’ health departments being sued for R120bn. The study focused on 400 malpractice cases in Gauteng, the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape between 2006 and 2016...
