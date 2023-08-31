PROFILE: A fan of Beyoncé — and philanthropy
Africa’s youth bulge creates challenges but also opportunities, says Ashleigh Fynn Munda, head of Oppenheimer Generations Philanthropies
Philanthropy can do what commercial capital cannot by funding bold, ambitious ideas with “patient” capital, giving beneficiaries the time they need to test and learn for innovation.
“It can be catalytic and crowd in other forms of capital, therefore making the pool of accessible funds larger, which can magnify the impact,” says development economist Ashleigh Fynn Munda, the new head of Oppenheimer Generations Philanthropies (OGP)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.