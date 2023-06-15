The residential developer has emerged as a more reliable dividend payer than many of the JSE’s beleaguered Reits
It’s difficult not to have a grudging admiration for those in the trenches at Ayo Technology Solutions. No matter what happens, they soldier on.
And a lot is happening at Ayo, almost none of it good. There was the 28% hike in revenue to R1bn (from R792m) in the six months to end-February. But that was overshadowed by the threefold increase in pretax loss to R258m (from R85m). The headline loss at share level more than doubled to 79.3c from 35.09c...
Ayo battling in the trenches
The company is running out of ammo and dividends
