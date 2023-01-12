The former Spar CEO and chair isn't going anywhere, despite concerns over his lack of independence and the retailer's underperformance during his tenure
Retailer Spar hopes its mess won’t smell so bad if it keeps a lid on it. We know how that works out
When patients don’t eat enough of the right foods, hospital stays lengthen, there’s a greater chance of hospital-acquired malnutrition and mortality risk rises
After the horror show of 2022, investment analysts are generally wary of market prospects in the year ahead. With much still up in the air, defensive stocks may be the way to go ...
For those who’ve been watching the machinations in South African cricket, the pasting that the Proteas took in Australia was predictable. Can it be fixed?
More than half of the patients admitted to public hospitals are undernourished. But if the well-nourished minority stay long enough, there’s a good chance they’ll be malnourished by the time they’re discharged.
It’s not just that they don’t get enough food — way below the health department “ration scale” and patients’ energy requirements, according to a study of meals served at three Cape Town hospitals. ..
MEDICAL MEALS
Why hospital food leaves a bad taste
