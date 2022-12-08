WATCH: How the anti-HIV injection empowers young women

Owing to a 2015 decision to head off a vexatious litigant, there’s no opportunity for the group’s shareholders to vote off the current chair — 12 years into the role and counting
Bhekisisa spoke to three women who’ve become HIV prevention advocates in their communities. They also tell us how the CAB-LA injection has changed their lives
A two-monthly anti-HIV injection has been a game-changer for the Cape Town women who got access to it through a clinical trial known as HPTN084. The jab, called CAB-LA, practically nullifies people’s chances of contracting HIV, partly because it’s so much easier to take than a daily oral pill.
It can be hard to stick to a daily regimen, says Amanda Roberts, one of 200 women who took part in the open-label arm of the study at the Emavundleni Research Centre in Nyanga. “Some days I’m not at home, I’m having fun, and I don’t have my pills on me. I used to think: I’m going to take tablets to a party? No way.”
In an open-label study both the researchers and participants know which drug trial participants receive.
The injection isn’t only convenient, it’s empowering too, says Boleka Ntshintshi. “You know men don’t want to use condoms,” she says, but with CAB-LA it’s become easier for Ntshintshi to protect herself. “It isn’t about what your partner says. It’s all about you.”
Ntshintshi concludes: “I’ve regained my dignity. I feel powerful.”
Sinethemba Kolisile says the jab has given her peace of mind. “The times we’re living in are dangerous. There are a lot of rapes. You don’t know whether your rapist is HIV positive.”
The three women want the injection to be available for everyone. Studies show the shot can prevent up to a quarter of South Africa’s new annual infections (52,000 out of 200,000).
South Africa’s medicines regulator, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra), approved the jab on December 2, and the health department told Bhekisisa it could be in clinics by August 2023 — as long as it’s affordable.
Watch the full video to find out how CAB-LA works to prevent HIV from entering people’s cells.
WATCH: How the anti-HIV injection empowers young women
An anti-HIV injection called CAB-LA has just been approved by South Africa’s medicines regulator, and the health department says it could be in clinics by August 2023 — but only if the price is right. In Cape Town, more than 200 women have been using the two-monthly jab as part of a study. We spoke to three of them
