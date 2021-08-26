Competition watchdog targets digital middlemen
The Competition Commission is probing online retailers and platforms, saying they throttle small businesses
26 August 2021 - 05:00
The Competition Commission has set its sights on the digital marketplace, where it says small businesses are exposed to exorbitant fees, which hamper their growth.
The online economy has become an environment where "there’s scope to mistreat businesses", says the commission’s chief economist, James Hodge...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now