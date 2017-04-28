Eskom and Dentons: decoding its ombudsman spin

Among the more serious claims Eskom made in its 24-page complaint was that the Financial Mail had obtained the report “illegally and dishonestly”, that the journalists were wrong to suggest its transparency was poor, and that the magazine had not “obtained Eskom’s views prior to publication”.

Retief threw out all of those complaints, saying the magazine had a “duty” to report on this case.

“Given the fact that taxpayers’ money was involved, that by far the greatest majority of citizens were using (and paying for) electricity, and the content of the redacted information, I can come to no other conclusion than that the Financial Mail merely did its job and acted as a watchdog and a messenger,” he said.

The public interest case was so immense, it overrode all other concerns. Retief said it was “not a false impression to suggest that Eskom had reneged on a promise to release the report. The Financial Mail has done nothing wrong in reporting this particular issue”.

Retief also rejected Eskom’s complaint that it was wrong to say Dentons was “prevented” from completing its probe into Eskom.

“As an outsider, this does sound strange — why would Eskom not use the opportunity to get all the cards on the table? ... If a reasonable reader then would interpret the ‘message’ that Eskom wanted to cover up certain information, it should blame itself, and not the messenger,” he said.

However, Retief did say the Financial Mail had overstepped in a few paragraphs, and reprimanded it in three cases.

First, he said while the Financial Mail story had “raised new questions about Eskom’s rationale for load-shedding”, the magazine hadn’t properly explained what this rationale was, saying this was a breach of the press code. Second, he said where the Financial Mail wrote that chairman Ben Ngubane had argued that the names of people be redacted from the Dentons report — and implied this was corroborated by board minutes — those board minutes themselves do not confirm that, or that Dentons “had to be convinced to produce a letter confirming that no wrongdoing had been found against anyone”. In both these cases, the Financial Mail obtained the information from six sources.

Finally, Retief said the Financial Mail should have taken care to refer to Dentons’ “allegations”, rather than Dentons’ “findings” when the magazine reported “senior executives handpicked suppliers they wished to negotiate with”.

Though the Financial Mail’s arguments prevailed in the vast majority of Eskom’s complaints, the magazine is still considering appealing the three issues for which it was reprimanded.

Speaking on radio about the ombudsman’s findings, Eskom’s acting head of legal, Suzanne Daniels muddied the water by creating the impression that the Financial Mail had been found guilty of not giving Eskom a right of reply, and of obtaining the report “dishonestly” — when these complaints were rejected by Retief.

Daniels claimed in the press release that Eskom had “become the main victim for appalling journalism”.

Though she doesn’t say as much, she is presumably referring to a slew of articles from AmaBhungane, Business Day and the Sunday Times, all in the past week, that point to a raft of suspect or possibly corrupt tender practices at the power utility.

For example, AmaBhungane reported this week that Koko handed Tegeta Exploration, owned by the influential Gupta family, a R7bn coal contract on August 8 without a tender — despite warnings from national treasury that this would be irregular. While the contract was meant to run until 2023, within two months of signing that deal, Eskom mothballed the Komati power station — implying they’ll then need to buy the Guptas out of the contract, or pay for taking the coal elsewhere. Last week, it emerged that a report by treasury cast a further cloud over Eskom’s procedures, saying a forensic auditor should “investigate why Eskom gave and continues to give preferential treatment to Tegeta ... by not enforcing key conditions of the Coal Supply Agreement”.

Eskom reacted badly, again, telling AmaBhungane that the treasury report “is yet to be finalised and is speculative to say the least”.