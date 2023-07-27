executive education
Business schools: a world of contradictions
Post-Covid adaptation, AI and acronyms are keeping South African business schools on their toes. So too, it seems, are their own internal affairs: several either have new deans in place, or are looking to appoint them
27 July 2023 - 05:00
In a world of uncertainty, the only thing you can be sure of is that you can’t be sure of anything. Elsewhere in this cover story, the FM describes the challenge business schools face in preparing clients to operate in a state of permanent regional and global crisis (see page 23).
In the classroom, too, South African schools are feeling their way. Market research indicates that they — and their clients — are still coming to terms with a post-Covid educational environment. ..
