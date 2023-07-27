executive education
Business school incubators: hatching golden eggs
Business schools play an important role in helping entrepreneurs get out the starting blocks
27 July 2023 - 05:00
Business school incubators may improve fledgling companies’ odds of surviving, but they are no guarantee of success. In fact, some schools caution would-be entrepreneurs to limit their expectations — particularly given that failure goes with the territory.
Incubators offer prospective entrepreneurs resources and insights to assist them during the start-up process — in some cases by injecting funds into projects. Perhaps more importantly, incubation includes imparting management skills and market knowledge to help them navigate an often harsh and competitive business environment. ..
