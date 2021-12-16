Features / Cover Story Newsmakers of 2021: Gift of the Givers’ Imtiaz Sooliman Imtiaz Sooliman’s Gift of the Givers provides communities with water, hospital patients with food, doctors with PPE. In all ways, it stands in where the state has fallen short, and is a testament to selfless service B L Premium

Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman never planned to set up a humanitarian relief organisation. It was a chance spiritual encounter that led the medical doctor to wind down his three Pietermaritzburg practices almost 30 years ago, and establish an outfit that would become a mainstay of the disaster relief landscape — in SA and elsewhere in the world.

Just this month, Gift of the Givers has assisted the Southern Cape communities of George and Oudtshoorn following devastating flash floods, providing plastic sheeting, blankets and food. That’s in addition to a R5m upgrade to the Nkqubela TB Hospital in East London — one of several hospitals in the underserved province that the organisation is upgrading. And ongoing water provision to drought-stricken parts of the country...