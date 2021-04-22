Features / Africa Presidential poser: Edgar Lungu Zambia's ruling Patriotic Front has nominated incumbent Edgar Lungu as its presidential candidate. But that choice seems set to become the subject of a legal dispute as soon as the party officially files notice BL PREMIUM

Zambia’s ruling Patriotic Front (PF) could find itself without its preferred candidate for the August presidential election, if constitutional scholar John Sangwa has his way.

At its general conference this month, the party elected President Edgar Lungu to stand for the PF in the August 12 poll. It will make that nomination official in mid-May, when Zambia’s political parties register their candidates with the country’s electoral body...