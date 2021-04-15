Features / Africa Abiy Ahmed’s undoing The Tigray conflict has cast a shadow over the Nobel peace prize laureate and Ethiopian prime minister BL PREMIUM

The descent into genocide in Ethiopia’s Tigray state has besmirched a Nobel peace prize laureate’s reputation — and bedevilled his plans to achieve a workable democracy in a country with deep ethnic cleavages.

Ever since armed units loyal to the Tigrayans launched their assault on government army bases on November 3, the northernmost province has been awash with blood — and irony...