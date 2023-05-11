Two new joint ventures under its belt and a record gold price mean the miner is flying high again, after a wretched 2022
Medical schemes, including Discovery, are desperate to launch low-cost medical aid products. But the regulator is, bizarrely, fighting these plans in court
Around the time Phumeza Tisile was receiving treatment for XDR-TB, the cure rate for patients with that form of the disease was 15%
In the matchmaking merry-go-round that is South African politics, larger parties are increasingly leaning on smaller ones to shore up their power. In leveraging their outsize influence the small guys ...
New digital platform aims to help trace lost and stolen timepieces and jewellery
In 2005 Pete and Monique Ethelston were on honeymoon in Nepal when they received the e-mail that would change their lives. Long-time friend and business partner Carl Pretorius wrote how — jittery after his sixth cuppa joe but still keen for something more — he’d torn apart a rooibos tea bag and put the leaves through his home espresso machine. The results weren’t half bad.
Over the next few months, using high-quality rooibos and tinkering with the exact grind, Pretorius was able to produce something that mimicked a real espresso — right down to the frothy “crema” on top — but without the caffeine. ..
Reading success in the rooibos leaves
Red Espresso’s founders recognised the potential of the health and wellness market before it became a worldwide phenomenon. Today, the family-owned business is considered a global pioneer in healthy café culture. And more good things seem to be brewing
