The Sibanye CEO’s Stillwater deal was either genius or pot luck — or both. The company’s gamble on lithium is trickier to call
It’s the country’s largest polluter, and is doing more than most. But there are serious holes in its climate policy
Technology is helping to turn the war against wildlife poaching
It bills itself as the ‘friendly’, family store wherever you are. But revelations in court suggest it’s been less than friendly to the owners operating the stores bearing its name. And its tactics ...
NoViolet Bulawayo’s latest book, ‘Glory’, portrays Zimbabwe’s post-liberation tragedy in a satire inspired by George Orwell
The multibillion-dollar crash of FTX, arguably the world’s second-largest crypto exchange, has rocked confidence in the intangible asset class. The collapse may have proved crypto naysayers right — but it’s also hit traders, especially across Africa. Regulators are stepping in only now to try to save what is left of this “rogue market”.
The past two years have been hard for crypto speculators and investors alike. It’s been reminiscent of the Wild West: 27 crypto exchanges “died” this year, according to exchange tracker Cryptowisser; there are more than 1,700 “dead” crypto currencies, says crypto exchange 99Bitcoins; and in early November, Bank of America judged the bitcoin’ collapse to be the fifth-largest crash in history...
FTX rumbles Africa’s crypto market
In the wake of the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, authorities are stepping up their efforts to regulate the crypto space
