Losing Hlophe: why justice is on trial Real estate mogul Jason Rohde's appeal of his murder sentence is in the spotlight as a battle rages at the Western Cape High Court

Inside the walls of the Western Cape High Court, an increasingly bitter and ugly war is raging. In the past few weeks, the once hidden hostilities between judge president John Hlophe, his wife, judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe, and his deputy, Patricia Goliath, have exploded into a very public battle.

Hlophe and Goliath accuse each other of the type of gross misconduct that, if proved, could result in the first-ever impeachment of a judge in the history of democratic SA.