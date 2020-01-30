Opinion JOHN STEENHUISEN: John Hlophe allegations put credibility of judiciary at risk All the signs along the way tell us that the high court in Cape Town has in effect been captured BL PREMIUM

When disaster hits society unawares, the flags foretelling impending calamity are usually visible only with hindsight. So it is with climate change, and so it was with state capture, the seeds of which were sown long before Jacob Zuma began his nine ruinous years.

The trick, of course, is to spot the flags and avert disaster before it strikes. In the broader SA context, where our executive has been captured for the past decade and the legislature is toothless, that means first and foremost protecting the independence of our judiciary. As we saw with the Nkandla case, the courts are our last line of defence against a voracious elite that will stop at nothing to entrench their access to public resources.