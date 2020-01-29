National

JSC refers Hlophe matter to Zondo’s Judicial Conduct Committee

Judicial Service Commission says far-reaching ‘gross conduct’ complaint against Western Cape judge president John Hlophe will be dealt with ‘expeditiously’

29 January 2020 - 22:44 Staff Reporter
Western Cape judge president John Hlophe. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO
Western Cape judge president John Hlophe. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO

Western Cape deputy judge president Patricia Goliath's complaint lodged against her boss, judge president John Hlophe, and his wife judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe is being  dealt with by the Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC), the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) said on Wednesday.

The JCC is a statutory body chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo and comprises senior judges of the “superior courts”. 

“At this moment, the JCC is seized with the complaint and should be afforded the opportunity to deal with it in line with the processes prescribed in the Judicial Service Commission Act, 1994 (as amended). 

“As judges, members of the JCC are duty bound to deal with complaints without fear, favour or prejudice and would do so as expeditiously as reasonably practicable. There is therefore no need for anyone to provide any unsolicited guidance on how the JCC should deal with complaints,” the office said in a statement released on Wednesday evening.

On January 15, Judge Goliath lodged an official complaint with the JSC, alleging “gross misconduct” by Hlophe and Salie-Hlophe, which she said compromised the proper functioning of the Western Cape High Court.

In the complaint, which was leaked to the media, Goliath  accused Hlophe of preferential treatment for his wife, assaulting and verbally abusing two judges, and attempting to influence the appointment of judges seen as “favourably disposed” to former president Jacob Zuma to preside over the Earthlife Africa case involving the nuclear deal the former president was pushing.

Goliath wrote of an environment of  fear and intimidation in the high court. She also alleged that Hlope’s wife was a “law unto herself”, determining her own working days and hours, as well as playing a central part in the appointment of acting judges.

Salie-Hlophe, in response, said she was an innocent victim caught up in Goliath's plot to oust the judge president to succeed him.

She also accused Goliath of racism, ulterior motives and having an “unhealthy obsession” with her marriage.

Hlophe, through attorney Barnabas Xulu, denied there was any merit to Goliath’s complaint, saying it contained gossip, rumours and information “obtained from the grapevine”.

EDITORIAL: Storm around John Hlophe must be resolved

More than 10 years after he was accused of meddling, the Western Cape judge president is in the spotlight again
Opinion
2 days ago

NICOLE FRITZ: Judges’ silence is deafening in lone action against John Hlophe

Allegations in complaint against Western Cape judge president include attempted court rigging and assault
Opinion
1 week ago

John Hlophe tried to influence judicial appointments in nuclear case, deputy says

Deputy judge president Patricia Goliath accuses Hlophe of attempting to interfere in the legal challenge to the state deal between SA and Russia's ...
National
1 week ago

Most read

1.
JSC refers Hlophe matter to Zondo’s Judicial ...
National
2.
Parliament accused of blocking land expropriation ...
National
3.
Barbara Hogan still haunted by document that led ...
National
4.
Cabinet lekgotla to focus on economic growth and ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.