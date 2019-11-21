Is Black Friday black gold for SA’s retailers?

An excessive number of lonely hearts has given rise to the world’s largest shopping day — Singles Day, in China, which this year generated $38bn in 24 hours of online sales. An alternative to Valentine’s Day, Singles Day takes place on November 11 (the four digits 11/11 are said to resemble "bare branches", a Chinese term for a bachelor).

It was first held on a university campus in the early 1990s. But Jack Ma, owner of Chinese online retail giant Alibaba, turned it into an online shopping frenzy from 2009 — if you can’t have someone you might as well have something.

Singles Day dwarfs Black Friday in the US, which will take place on November 29 this year and is the day Americans spend one of their very rare public holidays shopping for deals.

But in SA, it’s Black Friday that’s a fast-growing trend (even if SA’s version pales in comparison to global ones). Payments company BankservAfrica reported about R3bn in credit and debit card sales on Black Friday in 2018, up 16% from R2.5bn in 2017.

Takealot, which brought Black Friday to SA in 2012, sold R1m in inventory in its inaugural year. That grew to R17m in 2015, and more than R196m last year. Between 2017 and 2018 the company recorded a 127% increase in the number of transactions recorded. And it’s expecting this year’s event to be even bigger.

While cash-strapped consumers may benefit from the bargains that have become synonymous with Black Friday sales — specifically on electronics, appliances and nappies — retailers have to shell out a fair amount in advance. Additional costs include those related to extra staffing, security and queue management, extended trading hours, relevant IT infrastructure, more demanding stock management and increased deliveries.

For some, the price is worth it.

Matthew Leighton, spokesperson for online retailer OneDayOnly, says: "Sure, hiring contingency staff and ensuring the site can handle increased load does come with a monetary cost, but it’s a very necessary and acceptable cost."

But in some cases, a slump in sales before and after Black Friday needs to be factored in. Last December, for example, retail sales in SA fell 1.4% year on year, while November reflected a 2.9% spike in sales volumes.

Clicks chief commercial officer Rachel Wrigglesworth says Black Friday has completely changed the retail run-up to the festive season.

"Customers plan far in advance of the event and set aside savings to spend during this period," she says. "Google data shows us that customers start searching [for bargains] weeks before the event."