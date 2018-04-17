What to pay while you wait for your Joburg valuation objection to be assessed

Mashaba said that "these objecting residents will not have to pay the disputed portion of their rates payments. A flag will be placed on the accounts with outstanding objection decisions to prevent debt collection action until … the objection is resolved."

Once the objection process is finalised, the objecting property owners will be required to make payment with interest, backdated to July 1 2018, for the valuation arising from the objection outcome.

Truluck noted that the R200,000 rebate threshold had been increased to R350,000 — meaning rates are not calculated on R350,000 of a property’s value.

"This means a further saving of just under R100 a month," he said.

As an example:

If a person owns a property valued at R2m and receives a new valuation of R3m, they may decide to object.

They may claim the property should be valued at R2.5m. VAT is not charged on municipal rates.

The property owner’s current bill looks like this:

R2,000,000 less R200,000 = R1,800,000

R1,800,000 x 0.007345/12 = R1,101.75 a month

Their new rates bill in July will look like this:

R3,000,000 less R350,000 = R2,650,000

R2,650,000 x 0.07345/12 = R1,622.02 a month

Assume the objection is accepted, say in January 2019, their bill will be adjusted back to July 2018 and it will be:

R2,500,000 less R350,000 = R2,150,000

R2,150,000 x 0.007345/12 = R1,315.98 a month

Truluck said the property owner has two options:

1. They can continue paying the old rate of R1,101.75 a month. Come January, if the objection is accepted, they will have to repay R214.23 x 6 months = R1,285.38 plus interest. If the objection is disallowed, the owner will owe R520.27 x 6 months = R3,121.62 plus interest.

2. The owner can pay the estimated new rates based on the objection: R1,315.98.