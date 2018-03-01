Fashion gets faster

The heart of Johannesburg’s central business district (CBD) is a fast-fashion haven and "on-trend" this year are ruffled shirts, perspex heels, berets and 1990s-style retro sunglasses.

Though such items may set you back tens of thousands of rand from the likes of Gucci and Chanel, fast fashion has made trends easily accessible to less wealthy consumers.

Fast fashion is a contemporary term used by retailers for designs that move from the catwalk to the shop floor, capturing fashion trends. SA’s fast-fashion market ranges from catwalk-esque looks at Mr Price and H&M to entire streets of fashion stores in the CBD.

In the CBD you can find it all, from Zara replicas to Gucci knockoffs to cheaper versions of high-end make-up brands.

A shirt from Zara will set you back anywhere between R400 and R690 in Sandton, but in the CBD similar items cost a little over R60. The biggest brand in the knockoff game is a hitherto little-known player called Rainbow Nation.

Olerato Sesing, a 24-year-old student, shops in the CBD about four times a month and prefers it to malls.

"Downtown is very cheap and always has the latest clothes. You can always negotiate the amount," she says.

While a trip to a mall would get you two items of clothes for R1,000, Sesing gets 10 to 15 items for the same amount in the CBD. "I only ever shop there," she adds.

Tucked away at the end of the Smal Street Mall is a men’s fashion boutique.