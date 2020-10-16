ONLINE EVENT | Stellar line-up announced for The Directors Event
Register for The Directors Event live-streamed web conference on October 20 at 9am
The Directors Event, billed as SA’s biggest board meeting, in partnership with BCX and presented in association with the Institute of Directors in SA, will be streamed live online October 20 at 9am.
This year’s theme is “Building a sustainable new normal”, where senior management and C-level executives from SA’s business community will discuss big issues affecting the country’s economy.
Andile Khumalo, MC for the event, will introduce Sunday Times editor S’thembiso Msomi and BCX CEO Jonas Bogoshi, followed by the keynote address by Andre de Ruyter, and the annual Chairman’s Report by Wendy Lucas-Bull.
The discussion topics and panellists include:
The SA economy is in ICU. How will it be revived?
- Ted Blom — independent energy expert, Energy Expert Coalition
- Tebele Luthuli — MD, Business Against Crime
- Ruth Hall — professor, Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies, University of the Western Cape
- Moderated by Gugulethu Mfuphi
How do we manage climate change to become self-sufficient?
- Kekeletso Tsiloane — engineer, Ramtsilo Manufacturing & Construction
- David Nicholls — chair, SA Nuclear Energy Corporation
- Inga Jacobs-Mata — country representative, International Water Management Institute, Southern Africa
- Shamini Harrington — vice-president: climate change, Sasol SA
- Tasneem Essop — executive director, Climate Action Network International
- Moderated by Simon Gear
How will the fourth industrial revolution create jobs to grow the SA economy?
- Michael Gastrow — director: science in society, Impact Centre, Human Sciences Research Council
- Brian Armstrong — adjunct professor, Wits Business School, University of the Witwatersrand
- Shaheen Vawda — chief sales officer, BCX
- Gur Geva — founder and CEO, iiDENTIFii
- Moderated by Andile Khumalo
Event details:
Date: Tuesday, October 20 2020
Time: 9am — 12.30pm
Cost: Free
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.