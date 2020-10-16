ONLINE EVENT | Stellar line-up announced for The Directors Event

The Directors Event, billed as SA’s biggest board meeting, in partnership with BCX and presented in association with the Institute of Directors in SA, will be streamed live online October 20 at 9am.

This year’s theme is “Building a sustainable new normal”, where senior management and C-level executives from SA’s business community will discuss big issues affecting the country’s economy.

Andile Khumalo, MC for the event, will introduce Sunday Times editor S’thembiso Msomi and BCX CEO Jonas Bogoshi, followed by the keynote address by Andre de Ruyter, and the annual Chairman’s Report by Wendy Lucas-Bull.

The discussion topics and panellists include:

The SA economy is in ICU. How will it be revived?

Ted Blom — independent energy expert, Energy Expert Coalition

Tebele Luthuli — MD, Business Against Crime

Ruth Hall — professor, Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies, University of the Western Cape

Moderated by Gugulethu Mfuphi

How do we manage climate change to become self-sufficient?

Kekeletso Tsiloane — engineer, Ramtsilo Manufacturing & Construction

David Nicholls — chair, SA Nuclear Energy Corporation

Inga Jacobs-Mata — country representative, International Water Management Institute, Southern Africa

Shamini Harrington — vice-president: climate change, Sasol SA

Tasneem Essop — executive director, Climate Action Network International

Moderated by Simon Gear

How will the fourth industrial revolution create jobs to grow the SA economy?

Michael Gastrow — director: science in society, Impact Centre, Human Sciences Research Council

Brian Armstrong — ­adjunct professor, Wits Business School, University of the Witwatersrand

Shaheen Vawda — chief sales officer, BCX

Gur Geva — founder and CEO, iiDENTIFii

Moderated by Andile Khumalo

Event details:

Date: Tuesday, October 20 2020

Time: 9am — 12.30pm

Cost: Free

To register, click here>>