SME funding in reach despite tough trading conditions

The continued threats of load-shedding and crime, coupled with the effects of rising petrol prices and interest rates, have led to a fall in business confidence among small and medium enterprises (SMEs). However, large enterprises can play a role in supporting them through these tough economic conditions.

That’s according to Nobesuthu Ndlovu, director of Old Mutual SME, who says Old Mutual is committed to providing innovative solutions to SMEs.

“We can’t say that we’re surprised at the fall in confidence. It makes sense when you consider the economic shocks that have continued over the past few months,” she says.

“Consider the record petrol prices in addition to the rolling blackouts that don’t seem to have an end in sight. The most optimistic estimates say that it will take at least two years before load-shedding is completely solved. This is costing businesses more in terms of fuel and power costs.”

According to Ndlovu, all of these challenges come on the back of a tough year with global upheaval and the slow ascent out of the economic turmoil resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic. However, SMEs are resilient, and many have astute management teams capable of navigating the challenges with the right support.

Research conducted by Old Mutual identified that access to funding was the number one challenge for SMEs. However, the conventional financing model was inappropriate for this market and that limited access to low- and medium-cost funding was constraining business growth.

Other areas of concern were access to markets as SME owners remained under pressure to constantly drive the sales pipeline and the fact that they spent up to 70% of their time engaged in noncore activities. SME owners wanted services that were efficient and speedy, so they can concentrate on core business activities.