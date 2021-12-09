Getting friends and family to back you can be a risky business

Entrepreneurs often say the support of friends and family is the key to their success.

A widely cited study by a leading bank in North America suggests that most small business owners — 83% — enjoy the emotional and operational backing from family and friends, with a third receiving financial support in the same period.

While leveraging personal connections can be a boost for any business, according to Nobesuthu Ndlovu, director: SME at Old Mutual Corporate, entrepreneurs must weigh up the risks and benefits of accepting funding from relatives and friends.

“Raising money from your personal network can be great in attracting future funding as it demonstrates that you are grounded and have acquaintances or family who have already bought into your business,” says Ndlovu.

There have been stories of people taking loans from family that turned out to be a big success. Take, for example, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s parents, who boldly invested in his tech company when it was established in 1995. Today, his parents might be among the top 30 wealthiest people in the world.

However, Ndlovu warns that this outcome is never guaranteed.