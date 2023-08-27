Prosus to ditch low-profit assets, says Van Dijk
As part of the changes the company is making to reduce the discount, Prosus may sell some businesses, or list them
27 August 2023 - 08:42
Technology investment group Prosus will divest from more assets that no longer meet its high-return expectations after shareholders approved the unwinding of the group's crossholding structure with parent company Naspers.
Shareholders this week voted in favour of simplifying the complicated shareholding structure, a move that will, among other things, narrow the discount that the two companies' shares are trading at to their net asset value (NAV) per share through an open-ended share buyback programme. ..
