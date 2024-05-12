Land Bank seeks new crop of black insurance assessors
Programme develops young previously disadvantaged farmers into fully fledged crop damage experts
12 May 2024 - 05:42
After successfully running its first agriculture insurance assessor training programme, Land Bank Insurance Company is aiming to transform the agricultural insurance profession and grow it beyond its value of R3bn.
Land Bank Insurance Company MD Pascal Siphugu told Business Times the programme begins again in June and aims to develop a selected group of young black farmers into fully fledged agriculture and crop insurance assessors...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.