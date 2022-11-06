Cane growers in KZN face an uncertain future as the sugar giant and business rescue practitioners miss payment deadline
The Public Servants Association (PSA) will lead its 235,000 members on a one-day stayaway on Thursday that will disrupt airports, border posts and immigration and other home affairs services. This follows a breakdown in public sector wage talks and the award of strike certificates to four unions by the public sector bargaining council.
Claude Naiker, PSA national manager for members’ affairs, said the stayaway would also affect the issuing of car licences and services rendered by the department of agriculture, forestry and fisheries. Inspectors from the department of employment and labour, responsible for the enforcement of health and safety laws, are also set to down tools. ..
Public servants poised to strike
Many services expected to be disrupted
