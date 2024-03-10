Savings are going towards solar power, says Sanlam
The company’s greatest outflows were from the South African market but overall it achieved a net inflow position
10 March 2024 - 06:14
Africa’s biggest life insurer, Sanlam, says some South African clients are accessing savings to fund solar power and back-up energy projects for their homes.
Group finance director Abigail Mukhuba told Business Times after the release of the company’s 2023 annual results that some clients have been drawing on savings to source alternative power. ..
