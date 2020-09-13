Business 'Unilever must do more' says government BL PREMIUM

Unilever may have reached an agreement with the EFF to temporarily remove its TRESemmé products from stores as it tries to make amends for a racist advert it supplied to Clicks, but the government wants the company to do more.

Small business development minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni told Business Times on Friday that the government wanted Unilever to commit to sourcing local products for the South African market, as well as licensing them for its global networks.