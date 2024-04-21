Standstill on work visas stymies jobs
21 April 2024 - 11:04
Zinhle Tyikwe, CEO of the Consumer Goods Council of SA, says ongoing uncertainty about desperately needed new skilled work visa regulations shows the government is not serious about working with business.
"It reinforces our sense of a government that doesn’t want to consult. It shows us that the consultation process is just a tick box exercise. Government has not been negotiating with business about these new regulations in good faith. Our submissions were not taken into account."..
