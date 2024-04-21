SAM MKOKELI: Malema now more power-hungry than populist
21 April 2024 - 11:05
Can Julius Malema, the fire-breathing enfant terrible of South African politics, reinvent himself as a mellower figure more reminiscent of a capable executive officer? Probably not in time for the May 29 elections.
The idea of an EFF coalition with the ANC frightens the markets and big business. One part of Malema does not mind that. Another part of him wants to be seen as a measured man who can be trusted in high office...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.