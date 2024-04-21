How to ... Be a leader in uncertain times
As organisations and individuals deal with the psychological and financial fallout of the pandemic as well as escalating geopolitical tension, leaders need to take a more active role.
"Given this unsettling background, the demands on corporate leadership have changed dramatically. Today’s corporate leaders are faced with navigating a complex scenario that is not only volatile and uncertain, but also difficult to decode. As leaders of industry, we will have to transcend traditional paradigms, and foster and encourage a culture of resilience, adaptability, and ethical responsibility", says Malcolm Curror, CEO of United Manganese of Kalahari...
