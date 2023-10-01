Bird flu poses threat to SA economy and endangers supply of poultry products
Industry wants trade tariffs eased as severe avian flu outbreaks put chicken and egg supplies in jeopardy
01 October 2023 - 07:12
A looming chicken and egg shortage amid a severe outbreak of avian flu has retailers and fast food brands scrambling for supply as the lucrative festive season approaches, while poultry producers are sharing hatchlings and filling supply gaps by using farms in unaffected provinces.
Izaak Breitenbach, general manager of the Broiler Organisation of the South African Poultry Association, said this week the association believed importers would react to the outbreak by importing more chicken. ..
