LETTER: EFF does the dirty work for others

While Clicks’ flighting of the TRESemmé advert was wrong, it does not justify people taking the law into their own hands. Unfortunately, this is not the first time — and it will surely not be the last — that hooligans try to hold a business to ransom, for all sorts of reasons.

I received three complaints during the course of 2019 from three businesses undergoing wage negotiations. Each said it had received demands from ostensible branches of the EFF stating there would be trouble if the wage demands were not conceded within 48 hours.

On following up on these demands I did in fact get through to individuals who said they were acting on behalf of the EFF, and were approached by the respective trade unions to help them convince the company to accede to the wage increase.

Such gangster-like tactics are going to take root in our society unless the police step in to put an end to it. But it is evident from the Clicks debacle that our police force is unable or unwilling to stop these illegal activities.

Michael Bagraim, DA deputy shadow employment & labour minister

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.