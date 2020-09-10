Opinion / Letters

LETTER: EFF does the dirty work for others

Gangster tactics threaten to take root in our society

10 September 2020 - 14:29
EFF supporters. Picture: ROGAN WARD
While Clicks’ flighting of the TRESemmé advert was wrong, it does not justify people taking the law into their own hands. Unfortunately, this is not the first time — and it will surely not be the last — that hooligans try to hold a business to ransom, for all sorts of reasons.

I received three complaints during the course of 2019 from three businesses undergoing wage negotiations. Each said it had received demands from ostensible branches of the EFF stating there would be trouble if the wage demands were not conceded within 48 hours.

On following up on these demands I did in fact get through to individuals who said they were acting on behalf of the EFF, and were approached by the respective trade unions to help them convince the company to accede to the wage increase.

Such gangster-like tactics are going to take root in our society unless the police step in to put an end to it. But it is evident from the Clicks debacle that our police force is unable or unwilling to stop these illegal activities.

Michael Bagraim, DA deputy shadow employment & labour minister

EFF goes Clicks-baiting

The EFF has once again picked shock politics over rational intervention in its attempts to build a revolutionary brand
ROB ROSE: Clicks, the EFF, and the failure to think

Many things went wrong in the system for Clicks to publish its racist advert — but that doesn’t give EFF members licence to trash its stores
THULI MADONSELA: How did the EFF get it so wrong?

When Julius Malema took the oath as a parliamentarian, he swore to uphold SA’s laws. As Clicks burns, does he remember this?
