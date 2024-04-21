Itac data breach has industry fuming
Importers and exporters are fuming after tariff regulator the International Trade Administration Commission of South Africa (Itac) withheld news of a ransomware attack in January until this week.They have still not been informed of the severity of the cyberattack or how much sensitive financial and personal information shared with the body may have been compromised. XA Global Trade Advisors CEO Donald MacKay said clients are alarmed about the security compromise and the amount of time it took Itac to reveal what happened."We are extremely alarmed at what happened, particularly given how long Itac took to notify companies who were potentially impacted," MacKay said.XA is notifying its clients — exporters and domestic clients — about the breach but doesn’t yet know how they will respond. Much of the information companies submit to Itac is sensitive, he added."Companies participating in Itac investigations submit all kinds of confidential information ... This ranges from the name...
