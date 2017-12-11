BizGuide 101

For those who’re serious about jumping into the world of entrepreneurship, this is the show for you. This show was birthed in the idea that anyone if given the right guidance can start up a business and help drive growth and employment in South Africa. Each week our guests will break down if formal training is required, if employees are needed from the start or if one can fly solo for a bit, what basic equipment is needed, can one start from home and where to market a newly started venture.