SME Zone broadcast every weekend on Business Day TV
SME Funding
11 December 2017 - 11:05
BROADCAST TIMES:
Mondays 14:30
Wednesdays 10:30
Fridays 14:00
Saturdays & Sundays 14:00
Many would-be small business owners hit a stumbling block when it comes to accessing finance needed to drive this growth. Each week our experts will go through the various funding options and talk prospective business owners through the application process; the pitfalls; and what they need to know in order to position themselves to tap SME Funding.