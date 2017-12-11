SME Zone

SME Zone broadcast every weekend on Business Day TV

SME Funding

11 December 2017 - 11:05 Business Day TV

BROADCAST TIMES:

Mondays 14:30
Wednesdays 10:30
Fridays 14:00
Saturdays & Sundays 14:00

Many would-be small business owners hit a stumbling block when it comes to accessing finance needed to drive this growth. Each week our experts will go through the various funding options and talk prospective business owners through the application process; the pitfalls; and what they need to know in order to position themselves to tap SME Funding.

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.