Thabo Mbeki School trains leaders who solve complex problems in SA and beyond

While participants are expected to critically interrogate current policies, strategies and practices, they will also be encouraged to apply appreciative inquiry of what is good in contemporary cultural and global contexts.

Together, participants will continuously search for indigenous Africa-centric solutions, mainstreaming the role of the youth and women for progressive growth in Africa.

With an average duration of six months, these advanced short learning courses and programmes include:

Advanced course in good governance in Africa

This course aims to build a cohort of current and future leaders who can rescue Africa from the scourge of corruption affecting its people. In doing so, it will contribute to a developmental Africa that seeks to take its position as an equal partner in the international arena.

With this objective in mind, the course capacitates participants in the concepts and principles of governance, including how to implement public service programmes.

Advanced programme in policymaking and analysis for Africa’s development

This unique programme addresses the changing needs for public policy development. As such, it presents participants with the catalysts for uplifting the quality of life in African countries, specifically policymaking, analysis (including cost-benefit analysis), policy implementation, monitoring and evaluation.

Advanced programme in dynamics of peace and conflict in Africa

During this programme, participants are introduced to the theoretical concepts and practices relating to peacebuilding and conflict transformation in various African contexts. This includes women in conflict resolution, community dispute resolution and decision-making for conflict management.

The aim is to prepare participants to act as peace and conflict practitioners who can contribute to a peaceful society.

Advanced course in thought leadership for Africa’s renewal

The aim of this course is to develop and nurture new thought leaders for Africa's renewal, who are empowered for critical thinking and considerate of cultural sensitivity, local context and progressive and pragmatic ideologies.

Participants will interrogate and challenge existing leadership paradigms, considering endogenous and exogenous factors that shaped the past and inform current human conditions in various parts of the world, particularly in Africa.

Advanced course in humanitarian and development leadership

This course provides an academic, policy and practice setting for current and future leaders to develop an understanding of responses to humanitarian and development needs in complex operational contexts.

Advanced course in security management on the African continent within a global context

This course meets the need for private industry and public service to establish human security, which is people-centred, concerned with the wellbeing of people in a society, giving them the freedom to exercise their choices, guaranteeing equity access to market and social opportunities, and living in peace.

Advanced course in intelligence management

This course aims to introduce participants to the purpose and nature of intelligence management.

Its purpose is to equip agile public, private and international professionals with critical intelligence management skills, operational competencies and relevant attitudes so that they can manage the collection, processing, interpretation and dissemination of intelligence in the fields of diplomacy, crime prevention, violent conflict prevention, social instability and war.

Advanced course in diplomacy studies

This course consists of three modules: diplomatic practice, SA’s journey to democracy, and structured analytical techniques for diplomats.

It will introduce participants to diplomatic theory and practice and enhance their ability to present an informed perspective on SA’s journey to democracy and its current governance system, economy and policies.