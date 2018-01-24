WATCH: What Anoj Singh told the parliamentary inquiry into Eskom

Eskom’s parliamentary inquiry into state capture kicked off on Tuesday with Anoj Singh giving his testimony.

The former chief financial officer of the power utility is believed to have been involved in tender irregularities linked to Gupta-owned companies, although he maintains his innocence.

Business Day political writer Linda Ensor spoke to Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam about whether Singh could explain his involvement in the Tegeta and McKinsey contracts and answer to the accusations levelled against him.