WATCH: What Anoj Singh told the parliamentary inquiry into Eskom

24 January 2018 - 09:32 Business Day TV
Anoj Singh. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Anoj Singh. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Eskom’s parliamentary inquiry into state capture kicked off on Tuesday with Anoj Singh giving his testimony.

The former chief financial officer of the power utility is believed to have been involved in tender irregularities linked to Gupta-owned companies, although he maintains his innocence.

Business Day political writer Linda Ensor spoke to Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam about whether Singh could explain his involvement in the Tegeta and McKinsey contracts and answer to the accusations levelled against him.

Eskom's Matshela Koko broke strict suspension rules

Embattled Eskom executive Matshela Koko kept contacting colleagues despite restrictions
Companies
7 hours ago

Anoj Singh denies misleading Brown, says McKinsey was not in question

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has been accused of lying to Parliament but says she was misinformed by Eskom
National
19 hours ago

Anoj Singh says the Reserve Bank has already investigated him

The former Eskom finance director told a parliamentary inquiry into state capture that he has no knowledge of any company registered in his name ...
National
20 hours ago

Singh dodges blame for Tegeta and McKinsey contracts

The former finance chief was grilled in Parliament over his role at Eskom
Companies
22 hours ago

Eskom's suspended finance chief Anoj Singh resigns

Singh resigns ahead of a parliamentary inquiry into alleged corruption at the power utility
Companies
1 day ago

