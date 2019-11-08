Opinion / Columnists CHARMAIN NAIDOO: SA’s vital statistics for violence against women Being raped as a child was traumatic, but so, too, was the fact that nobody believed her when she said she was being abused BL PREMIUM

I realised yesterday that there are 49 days to Christmas, 23 days to my birthday, and eight weeks to the start of 2020. I’m a little shocked because last year this time — which feels like yesterday — I was meeting with caterers to discuss my 60th birthday party and booking theatre tickets for my Christmas holiday trip to New York.

Yes, it’s awful to think that I’m a year older, without even having noticed the passing of the year that is (or has been), but that’s not the only reason for my dismay. I’m shocked because I’m really still waiting for 2019 to begin; waiting to get stuck into the year that is almost over, to start new projects, make new plans, fulfil promises made to myself in 2018.