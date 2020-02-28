Opinion / Columnists CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Life and light in the land of a thousand paper cuts The darkness (literally and figuratively) is starting to take its toll as people sell white goods and flee the gloom in SA (and the budget wasn’t that bright) BL PREMIUM

For the first time in my three score and one years of living in this country I have thought that, if I were 20 years younger, I would be packing to live somewhere else. Anywhere else. Hot, cold, temperate … I wouldn’t care. I’d be going, leaving SA.

To put this desire to flee into perspective, I have to disclose my deep and abiding love of SA, of South Africans. Saying that I would be prepared to go and live among strangers is surprising — even to myself.