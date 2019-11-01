Opinion / Columnists CHARMAIN NAIDOO: The MTBPS, Eskom, Portugal and crying. In the dark When I objected, a friend who owns an apartment in London said South Africans have no reason to complain about our cheap electricity — but it's not cheap if it doesn’t work! BL PREMIUM

Aaaaaaaaah! I want to pull my duvet over my head and hide from the bleak future promised by finance minister Tito Mboweni in his medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS).

We’re broke, we’re in debt … and the worst of it is that there seems to be very little chance of getting out of it in the foreseeable future. The threats to slash public-sector jobs and salaries will, no doubt, result in a furious response from those already poorly paid teachers and nurses and policemen.