Structural reforms needed, especially in electricity generation

Opening up the generation of electricity to more suppliers is the most pressing of the structural reforms that must be made to rekindle economic growth, says the Treasury.

In particular, the commitments made by President Cyril Ramaphosa in the state of the nation address (Sona) to open up electricity generation to the private sector and speed up regulatory processes must be “rapidly implemented”, according to the Budget Review. The measures should also include acquiring additional electricity from existing independent power producers (IPPs); launching a new round of procurement of renewable energy from IPPs; and allowing municipalities to procure energy directly from private suppliers.

The Treasury estimates that electricity supply constraints shaved 0.1% off GDP growth for 2019 and are set to have a bigger effect in 2020.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has championed structural economic reforms as the most effective way to stimulate the economy. In his speech to parliament, Mboweni said “steps are being taken to address SA’s lagging productivity growth and reduce the cost of doing business”.