TOM EATON: Be grateful Eskom is not fixing broken internet cable
If there’s anything slower than our Wi-Fi at the moment, it’s the pace at which things get fixed in SA
24 January 2020 - 08:25
Not since the Oceanos sank in 1991 have so many South Africans watched a ship with such dread, hope, impatience and relief.
Almost every hour, it seems, its progress is updated to a nation biting its nails.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.