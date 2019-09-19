JONATHAN JANSEN: The Rhodes University brand means no-one wants a degree from University of Makhanda
However radical students might appear during protests, they are actually quite conservative when it comes to the status of a degree and the prospects of employment
19 September 2019 - 10:56
High Street leads directly to the majestic gates of Rhodes University. It is also a disaster zone. You can do serious damage to your car if you hit one of the many potholes on this treacherous thoroughfare.
But keep your eyes on the remaining tar because at any point a young hustler with a dirty green luminous vest will jump in front of your moving vehicle to offer obvious parking on either side of the potholed street.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.