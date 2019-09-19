PETER BRUCE: Moments of truth loom for the ANC and DA
The governing party has to be resolute about Eskom and the budget, while the main opposition party must decide on liberalism or social democracy
19 September 2019 - 05:10
The next two months are going to be gripping for our political economy.
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan in the next few weeks has to reveal his plan to rescue Eskom, the government has to release its integrated resource plan (its energy source mix for the next 20 years or so), finance minister Tito Mboweni has to deliver a medium-term budget policy statement (we call it the mini-budget but it’s more important than the actual budget) towards the end of October, and the last ratings agency to deem SA debt investible, Moody’s Investors Service, passes judgment on us (or its outlook on us) in November.
